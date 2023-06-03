PM Modi visits hospital to meet injured victims of train tragedy in Odisha

Over 261 people were killed and over 900 have been injured in a horrific train derailment that occurred on Friday evening at around 7 pm in Odisha's Balasore. PM Narendra Modi visits a hospital in Balasore to meet the injured victims of Odisha train accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the triple train accident site at Bahanaga in Odisha’s Balasore district to take stock of relief and restoration operations.

He was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and was briefed on the situation by both Vaishnaw as well as officers of the disaster management team which worked overnight to rescue people at the disaster site where at least 261 people have died and 900 more injured.

The derailment of 10 to 12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express caused them to fall onto the opposite track. Subsequently, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches, leading to the derailment of three to four of its own coaches. Adding to the tragedy, a goods train was also involved in the crash.