PM Modi visits Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Kanha Shanti Vanam, the world headquarters of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Heartfulness, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Accompanied by Daaji, spiritual guide of Heartfulness and president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, he went around the facility.

PM Modi visited the largest meditation hall in the world at Kanha Shanti Vanam which has a capacity of one lakh people meditating at a time.

He unveiled the commemorative plaque for 125 years of Babuji celebrations and planted a tree at Heartfulness Institute's Green Kanha Initiative.

More than 40,000 people from across the country and overseas came together and many more joined virtually to meditate together at the largest meditation centre of the world.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that Kanha Shanti Vanam is known as the world's largest meditation centre.

"One can imagine the kind of positive energy emanating here. Kanha is propagating the wisdom and traditions of our ancient seers and yogis which over 160 countries are adopting as yoga and meditation – it is your great service to humanity. Babuji Maharaj used to say that evolution of consciousness is everyone's right. His successors Chariji and now Daaji are bringing transformation to build a strong Bharat," he said.

The Prime Minister observed that what Daaji is doing for humanity today is truly incredible.

"Daaji is one of the greatest souls I have met. On one hand he did a spectacular job in the pharmaceutical industry earlier, on the other he is leading by example in the field of spirituality. I feel very happy to see the heights to which Daaji has taken Kanha today as a great motivator and spiritual guide for entire mankind."

Daaji called Modi a global leader and stated it is with his vision that India is shining.

"We must bring the inner cleansing to be better human beings. The UN Sustainable Development Goals have laid out many of the goals as imminent. But when you think about deeply the root cause of all of the problems that needs to be addressed urgently is thought pollution. Yoga and meditation will help you clean the thought pollution."

For the last 78 years, Shri Ram Chandra Mission has been teaching meditation to the global community free of charge. Heartfulness meditation aims to adopt the ancient Indian traditions of raja yoga and meditation in a modern world, allowing practitioners to experience its benefits and achieve inner harmony and balance while navigating a fast-paced world.

