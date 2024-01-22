PM Modi wants to become immortal, says RJD VP Shivanand Tiwari

Patna, Jan 22 In wake of the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday, RJD national Vice President Shivanand Tiwari took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he was seeking to "become immortal".

"PM Modi said that after thousands of years, the Pran Pratistha of Lord Ram was conducted in Ayodhya by him and it will be discussed in the next thousands of years, which means Modi ji, like Lord Ram, wants to stay alive in the memory of people. In other words, he wants to become immortal. What can we say other than laugh at his statement,” Tiwari said.

He also questioned the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the ceremony.

"We understand that PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel were present in the temple but in what capacity Mohan Bhagwat was present is not understandable," Tiwari said.

Tiwari had earlier said that PM Modi would be more visible in Ayodhya than Lord Ram on January 22.

