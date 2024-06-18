PM Modi wants to see one Indian product on every dining table in the world

Varanasi (UP), June 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he wants to see one Indian product on every dining table in the world which would be possible by focusing on agriculture exports.

Addressing a Kisan Samman Sammelan in Varanasi on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said, "We need zero defect products with a focus on millets and organic produce. Agriculture will be a major factor in making India the third biggest economy in the world.”

This was PM Modi's first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency after becoming the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister released Rs 20,000 crore as part of the income support scheme to over 9.26 crore farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Prime Minister also handed over certificates to a representative group of more than 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as 'Krishi Sakhis'.

The Krishi Sakhi Convergence Programme (KSCP) aims to transform rural India through the empowerment of rural women as Krishi Sakhi, by imparting training and certifying them as Para-extension Workers. This certification course also aligns with the objectives of the 'Lakhpati Didi' programme.

Stating that woman power is focal to agricultural development, the Prime Minister said, "There are 31 crore women voters in India which is the maximum in any country. This is the beauty and strength of our democracy. I recently attended the G7 meet in Italy and if you add the votes of all member countries, it is still less than the number of voters in India,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the mandate given by the people in the Lok Sabha polls this time is unparalleled.

"Kashi has elected me not just as an MP, but as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. Your faith is my treasure. It inspires me to work doubly hard and fulfil your aspirations,” he said.

“The Lok Sabha polls showed the vastness, strength and vibrancy of our democracy, and also its strong roots,” he added.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that Kashi is the capital of learning which has also shown that a heritage city can shine with development.

