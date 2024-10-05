PM Modi welcomed by Banjara women, engages with community saints in Maha

New Delhi, Oct 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spent some time with the saints of the Banjara community in Washim. PM Modi appreciated the efforts of the saints to serve the society. Several women from the Banjara community also welcomed PM Modi during his visit. He exchanged pleasantries with the women there.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: “In Washim, met respected Saints from the Banjara community. Appreciated their efforts to serve society.” PM Modi on Saturday launched development projects in Maharashtra.

The PM also performed Darshan at Jagdamba Mata Temple, Poharadevi. He paid tribute to the Samadhis of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj in Washim.

The PM inaugurated the five-floor Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community. Poharadevi is one of the important and well-known pilgrimages of Maharashtra.

In a rally in Washim, PM Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress terming it as anti-farmer, and accused the party of heaping insults on the Banjara community when it was in power after independence. PM Modi also inaugurated several projects.

He also distributed the next instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in Washim district of Maharashtra. He appreciated the contribution of the Banjara community to the country. He recalled how the British treated these community members as criminals. He alleged that Congress also ignored this community.

Speaking during another public meeting, PM Modi exhorted the people of Maharashtra to firmly stand behind the pro-development BJP and MahaYuti and oppose the anti-development Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi.

“Keep those opposing Maharashtra’s development out of power. Keep them hundreds of miles away,” he appealed to the people in his address at the public rally after launching and inaugurating various projects worth Rs 32,880 crore including the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3 and Thane circular metro rail project.

