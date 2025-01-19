PM Modi welcomes naming of cultural centre in Jaffna after Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar

New Delhi, Jan 19 Highlighting the deep cultural, linguistic, historical and civilisational bonds between the people of India and Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the naming of the iconic Cultural Center in Jaffna built with Indian assistance, as 'Thiruvalluvar Cultural Center' in honour of Tamil philosopher, poet and thinker Thiruvalluvar.

Responding to a post by the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka account on Saturday on X, PM Modi wrote: "Welcome the naming of the iconic Cultural Center in Jaffna built with Indian assistance, as 'Thiruvalluvar Cultural Center'. In addition to paying homage to the great Thiruvalluvar, it is also a testament to the deep cultural, linguistic, historical, and civilisational bonds between the people of India and Sri Lanka."

Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka posted that the Cultural Center in Jaffna was on Saturday renamed as 'Thiruvalluvar Cultural Center' in the honour of Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

"In honor of great Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar, the Cultural Center in Jaffna was today renamed as 'Thiruvalluvar Cultural Center' in a ceremony attended by HC @santjha, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs Sunil Senevi & Governor Northern Province," Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka posted on X.

On January 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered iconic Tamil philosopher, poet, and thinker Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, saying his verses reflect the essence of Tamil culture and the nation's philosophical heritage.

"On Thiruvalluvar Day, we remember one of our land's greatest philosophers, poets, and thinkers, the great Thiruvalluvar. His verses reflect the essence of Tamil culture and our philosophical heritage. His teachings emphasise righteousness, compassion, and justice. His timeless work, the Tirukkural, stands as a beacon of inspiration, offering profound insights on a wide range of issues. We will continue to work hard to fulfill his vision for our society," PM Modi posted on social media platform X.

Thiruvalluvar was an Indian poet and philosopher. He is best known as the author of the Tirukkuṟaḷ, a collection of couplets on ethics, political and economic matters, and love. The text is considered an exceptional and widely cherished work of Tamil literature.

Thiruvalluvar has influenced a wide range of scholars down the ages since his time across the ethical, social, political, economical, religious, philosophical, and spiritual spheres. He has long been venerated as a great sage, and his literary works are a classic of Tamil culture.

