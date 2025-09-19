PM Modi welcomes Sikh delegation, commits to honouring sacred relics of Guru Gobind Singh

New Delhi, Sep 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express his heartfelt appreciation for a distinguished Sikh delegation that met him to submit recommendations regarding the safekeeping and dignified display of the sacred ‘Jore Sahib’—a pair of holy footwear attributed to Sri Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “I was very happy to receive the distinguished and accomplished members of the Sikh delegation who handed over their recommendations with regard to the safekeeping and befitting display of the immensely sacred and invaluable holy ‘Jore Sahib’ of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji.”

He emphasised that such relics are not only central to Sikh history but also integral to India’s cultural ethos, adding, “The holy relics will inspire future generations to follow the path of courage, righteousness, justice and social harmony shown by Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji”.

The delegation, led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, included eminent members of the Sikh Sangat who have long safeguarded the relics.

The ‘Jore Sahib’—footwear measuring 11 inches by 3.5 inches for Guru Gobind Singh and 9 inches by 3 inches for Mata Sahib Kaur —has been preserved by the Puri family for over 300 years.

Carbon testing was conducted by the Ministry of Culture to verify the relics’ authenticity and spiritual significance.

During the meeting, renowned singer Harshdeep Kaur offered a soulful rendition of the Mool Mantra, adding a spiritual resonance to the occasion.

PM Modi, covering his head in respect, listened attentively as the mantra echoed through the hall.

The Prime Minister’s tweet reflects his continued engagement with Sikh heritage and his commitment to preserving religious and cultural treasures. His gesture was widely appreciated by the community, reinforcing the government’s dedication to inclusive cultural stewardship.

As plans for the public display of the ‘Jore Sahib’ move forward, the meeting stands as a powerful symbol of reverence, unity, and the enduring legacy of the Sikh Gurus in shaping India’s moral and spiritual fabric.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor