PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore in Bihar: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Feb 25 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate various projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore in Bihar.

He said that PM Modi will visit Bihar on March 2.

“The opposition leaders have always alleged that PM Modi did not give anything to Bihar. I want to inform them that he is going to virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 2 lakh crores within the next ten days,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that PM Modi will virtually inaugurate projects in health and railway sectors.

“The Prime Minister will then visit the state on March 2. He will hold programmes and rallies in Aurangabad and Begusarai districts. He will also inaugurate various projects in these two districts,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also visit the state separately in coming days ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

