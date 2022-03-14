PM Modi wishes Barack Obama for a speedy recovery, after being tested positive for Covid-19

Within hours former US President Barack Obama announced that he has been tested positive for Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for a "quick recovery" in a tweet to Obama. In a late-night Tweet, the former US President informed that he has been tested positive for Covid-19, taking his tweet the leader wrote "I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. (sic)."

My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing. https://t.co/mCrUvXlsAp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2022

After which, Prime Minister replied "My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing. (sic)"

However, the United States so far recorded the highest number of covid cases in the world, which is over 7.9 crore infections. Following India hold the second position in the highest number of cases, which are over 4.29 crore cases.