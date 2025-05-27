PM Modi wishes Nitin Gadkari on his birthday, praises 'notable contributions' in infrastructure

New Delhi, May 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, on his 68th birthday, lauding his efforts in transforming India's infrastructure landscape.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday wishes to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is making notable contributions towards upgrading critical infrastructure in India. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his wishes on social media, stating, "Warm wishes to my cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari on his birthday. I pray for your continued good health and long life to keep serving the nation."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined in the greetings, praising Gadkari's innovative leadership.

"Warm wishes to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on his birthday. Known for his innovative thinking and result-oriented approach, he has played a vital role in strengthening India's infrastructure and driving progress on the ground. Wishing him good health and continued success in his service to the nation," he posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the senior BJP leader.

"Heartiest congratulations to the senior member of the BJP family, a hard-working and popular politician, Honourable Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on his birthday!" he posted on X.

"I pray to Shri Siddhivinayak, Lord Shri Ganesha for your prosperous, long and healthy life," he added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also conveyed his wishes, stating, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. May you live a healthy and prosperous life, I pray to the feet of Mother Jagdambe."

Born on May 27, 1957, into a Marathi family in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Gadkari is the son of Jairam and Bhanutai Gadkari.

His political journey began early through his involvement with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Gadkari contested and won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Nagpur, defeating Congress candidate Vilas Muttemwar by a margin of 2.85 lakh votes.

He was appointed as the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and has held the post through three consecutive terms of the BJP-led NDA government.

His leadership in the ministry has been widely acknowledged for fast-tracking road projects, initiating highway modernisation, and pushing innovative infrastructure reforms across the country.

