PM Modi wishes people of K'taka, Andhra and T'gana through special letters on Makar Sankranti

New Delhi, Jan 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Makar Sankranti greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka through a special letter on Wednesday.

Makar Sankranti, also celebrated as Magh Bihu or Pongal across parts of the country, is the harvest festival that showcases the richness of the traditions.

Through these festivals, people celebrate nature, cultural diversity and community harmony. These celerations are rooted in farming culture and also signify seasonal change.

In his letter, PM Modi said, "On the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, I convey my warmest greetings to you and your family. Sankranti marks a period of hope and positivity, when the movement of the sun signals new beginnings."

Celebrated in different forms yet with the same enthusiasm across the country, the Prime Minister said that the festival "reflects the richness of our cultural landscape and reminds us of the spirit of togetherness that binds us all."

"This festival also holds a special place in the lives of our farmers and their families. It is about expressing gratitude to those who nourish us, thus strengthening our society," he said.

"Sankranti encourages us to look ahead with confidence and optimism. May this year be filled with prosperity, positivity and good health. May there be happiness in your home, success in all your endeavours and harmony in society," the Prime Minister added.

Makar Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is known as Pedda Panduga, while in Karnataka it is known as Suggi Habba.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also extended heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Makar Sankranti and wished for prosperity and success for all.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. May this divine moment, filled with the sweetness of sesame seeds and jaggery, rooted in Indian culture and traditions, bring joy, prosperity, and success to everyone's life. May Lord Surya bless us all."

