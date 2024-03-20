PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev After His Brain Surgery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes for the speedy recovery of spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who recently underwent emergency brain surgery. PM Modi tweeted, "Spoke to Sadhguru Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery." Sadhguru, aged 66, faced a life-threatening medical situation that led to the urgent surgery.

Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2024

Sadhguru's Isha Foundation confirmed the surgery, stating that he had suffered from severe headaches for four weeks before his condition deteriorated significantly on March 14, 2024, upon his arrival in Delhi. An urgent MRI revealed extensive bleeding in the brain, indicating a chronic bleed over the past weeks and fresh bleeding in the preceding 24-48 hours.

Despite his health challenges, Sadhguru continued with his scheduled programs until March 17, when his neurological status rapidly worsened. This prompted an emergency brain surgery at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.

Dr. Vinit Suri, leading the surgery, reported consistent improvement in Sadhguru's condition, with his brain, body, and vital signs returning to normal levels. Sadhguru's recovery progress signifies a positive turn following the critical medical intervention.