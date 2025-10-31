PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut

New Delhi, Oct 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his wishes for the speedy recovery of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SS-UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, who has reportedly been unwell.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister posted: “Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji.”

Responding to PM Modi's message, Raut thanked him on X, writing: "Respected Prime Minister Ji, thank you! My family is grateful to you! Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra!”

Raut, a prominent face of the SS-UBT and the party's chief spokesperson, has been known for his sharp criticism of the BJP and the Central government.

Earlier on Friday, he announced that he would stay away from public life for the next two months due to health issues.

In a letter addressed to his friends, family, and party workers, Raut wrote on X: “You all have always believed in me and loved me. But suddenly, it has come to light that there has been some serious deterioration in my health. I am undergoing treatment. I will come out of this soon. As per medical advice, I have been restricted from going out and mingling with crowds. There is no alternative. I will recover well and meet you in the new year.”

Raut, who played a key role as the voice of the SS-UBT during and after the party’s split, assured supporters that he would recover and return soon. The Sena leader, known for his daily press briefings at his residence, skipped his routine interaction on Friday.

Later, family sources said Raut has been admitted to a city hospital for medical examination.

Upon learning about his health condition, SS-UBT deputy leader Sushma Andhare wished him a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon. Even if we cannot mingle publicly, you will continue to provide ideological guidance to the fight we have waged against the unarmed giant power here for the next two months,” Andhare said.

She added: "When the party chief was being attacked from all sides, you stood up and countered the attacks. When Maharashtra looks at you, it becomes clear what a true friend is like. You are going to recover well. Not only Shiv Sainiks but every oppressed person and everyone exhausted by the BJP’s tyranny is standing firmly behind a fighter like you."

She said that blessings and prayers from people across Maharashtra are with Raut.

State BJP media in-charge Navnath Ban also conveyed his wishes, saying: "Get well soon, Sanjay Raut, and return to the field to hold your press conferences again."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor