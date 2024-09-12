PM Modi’s 1993 photo emphasises ‘Bharatiyata’, drawing contrast with Rahul Gandhi’s actions abroad

New Delhi, Sep 12 A 1993 image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taken before he held any public office, has gone viral on social media platform X, highlighting his deep patriotism and genuine commitment to 'Bharatiyata' (Indianness).

In the photograph, a young Narendra Modi can be seen addressing an audience from a dais in a foreign country.

What adds depth to the image is a smaller picture within it, prominently displayed on the dais. The image depicts Vasudeva secretly carrying the newborn Lord Krishna in a basket across the Yamuna River.

Moreover, a large ‘Om (Aum)’ symbol is visible alongside Lord Krishna’s portrait. The ‘Om’ symbol, widely recognised as a sacred sound, syllable, mantra, and invocation in Hinduism, further enriches the significance of the scene.

The reason this photograph of Prime Minister Modi has gone viral on social media is its stark contrast with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent appearance on foreign soil, where he is accused of undermining India's dignity.

The recent remarks made by the Gandhi scion during his US visit have faced strong criticism, with the BJP accusing them of being an attempt to undermine India's reputation on the global stage.

The 'Modi Archive', which narrates the life journey of PM Narendra Modi through archival pictures, videos, audio recordings, letters, newspaper clips and similar materials, posted the picture on X with the comment, “While Rahul Baba is busy slandering India and Indianness, here’s our NM -- always keeping Bharat in his soul and proudly flaunting Bharatiyata. He carries it by his side (literally! Just look to his left). The spirit of Bharat and the pride of Bharatiyata with his side, in India and abroad. [Photo: 1993]”

The Modi Archive has shared the photograph to emphasise the Prime Minister's genuine belief in and promotion of Bharatiyata (Indianness).

Observers believe that Prime Minister Modi has fostered a deep sense of national pride among people, both within India and abroad. This pride drives them to stand up for their country wherever they are. As a result, the Indian diaspora often turns out in large numbers to welcome and show their love and respect for PM Modi during his visits to foreign countries.

