PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: Puri Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art With 750 Flowers

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 17, 2025 07:55 IST2025-09-17T07:50:05+5:302025-09-17T07:55:13+5:30

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extended his wishes in a ...

PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: Puri Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art With 750 Flowers | PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: Puri Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art With 750 Flowers

PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: Puri Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art With 750 Flowers

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extended his wishes in a unique way by creating a stunning sand art sculpture adorned with 750 lotus flowers on Puri Beach in Odisha. The artwork not only reflects Pattnaik's creativity and artistic excellence but also symbolises India’s vision for growth and development under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Also Read | On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Rajkot artists depict 75 schemes through Rangoli art.

Through this sand sculpture, Pattnaik beautifully highlighted PM Modi’s vision for Make in India, the IT sector, rural development, cleanliness, and a prosperous India. The sand sculpture also pays tribute to PM Modi’s contributions to India’s progress. Speaking on the occasion.

Pattnaik said, "The whole world is watching how India is progressing and how the country is developing. We salute Prime Minister Modi for his work in taking the country forward... On the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday, this sand art has been created using 750 lotus flowers."

He further added that the tagline for this sand art is “India’s Flight with Modi.” The sand sculpture has quickly gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise and becoming a centre of attraction for tourists and locals visiting Puri Beach.

Open in app
Tags :PM Narendra Modi BirthdayPM Narendra ModiSand ArtpuriodishaSudarshan pattnaik