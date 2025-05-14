PM Modi's Adampur Airbase visit after 'Operation Sindoor' draws praise from citizens

New Delhi, May 14 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi met soldiers at the Adampur Airbase following the successful 'Operation Sindoor', citizens applauded his swift and resolute action against terrorism. They welcomed his gesture of reaching out to the Indian armed forces to express appreciation for their bravery.

A day after addressing the nation on the success of the counter-terror operation, PM Modi travelled to the Punjab airbase on Tuesday morning to salute the valour and commitment of the armed forces.

'Operation Sindoor' was carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people lost their lives to four heavily armed terrorists, including two from Pakistan.

Speaking to IANS, residents of Guwahati, Assam, expressed strong support for the Prime Minister's decisions, lauding the firm stance taken against Pakistan and terrorism.

"The soldiers will be encouraged by the Prime Minister. It was great of him to visit the soldiers," said Bipul Katalia, a local.

Sadjag Bajanka from Guwahati said, "Whatever action was taken against the terrorists was very well measured. It showed India's decisive stance against terrorism, under which we went into Pakistan and destroyed the terror hubs. Additionally, the Indus Water Treaty suspension is also a great step."

Bajanka also appreciated the morale-boosting effect of the Prime Minister’s interaction with the troops. "PM Modi going to meet the soldiers was a very nice step taken by him. The jawans got encouraged and happy when the Prime Minister appreciated them," he said.

Ratan Bhattacharjee, another local, emphasised the scale and significance of the operation.

"Around 100 terrorists were killed after our armed forces went into Pakistan and destroyed the terror hubs. Additionally, whatever PM Modi has said to Pakistan, could have been done only by him, and no other leader had the strength to say that. The Indus Water Treaty suspension is also a very nice decision," he noted.

He added, "Going to meet the forces is a matter of great pride. Honouring the armed forces, especially where a Prime Minister goes to meet the soldiers personally, we have not seen anything like this before."

Priyakshi Saikia highlighted the timeliness and impact of the response.

"Earlier, it used to take a lot of time. However, this time, the action against terrorism was taken very quickly. The Prime Minister also motivated the soldiers, because of whom we are able to sleep soundly in our homes, and encouraged them, which was a great decision by the Prime Minister," she said.

The people of Assam echoed a shared sentiment of admiration for the swift and bold measures undertaken by the government, and PM Modi's personal outreach to the armed forces was hailed as a powerful gesture.

