PM Modi's another 2-day visit to home state Gujarat starts tomorrow; See itinerary here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for another visit to his home state Gujarat on Wednesday, where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs. 15,670 crores.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi will cover Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Rajkot, Kevadia, and Vyara, a statement from Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

At around 9:45 am on Wednesday, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Defence Expo-22 in Gandhinagar.

The Expo, being held under the theme 'Path to Pride', will witness the largest-ever participation in Indian Defence Expo held to date.

The event will showcase the expansive scope and scale of Indian defence manufacturing prowess. The Expo will have an India Pavilion and ten state pavilions. At the India Pavilion, Prime Minister will unveil HTT-40 - the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Deesa airfield in Gujarat. The forward airforce base will add to the security architecture of the country.

The Expo will also witness the 2nd India-Africa Defence Dialogue under the theme 'India-Africa: Adopting strategy for synergizing Defence and Security cooperation. The 2nd Indian Ocean Region+ (IOR+) Conclave will also be held during the Expo, which will provide a stage for a comprehensive dialogue to promote defence cooperation amongst IOR+ nations to foster peace, growth, stability and prosperity, in line with the Prime Minister's vision for Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

During the Expo, the first-ever Investors' Meet for defence will also be held. It will also witness more than a hundred startups getting an opportunity to showcase their innovations at Manthan 2022, the defence innovation event of iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence). The event would also see the forging of 451 partnerships/launches through the event 'Bandhan'.

At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will launch the Mission Schools of Excellence at Adalaj. The Mission has been conceived with a total outlay of 10,000 Crores. During the event at Trimandir, the Prime Minister will launch projects worth around Rs 4,260 crore. The Mission will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat by setting up new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of the infrastructure of schools in the State.

Then, he will proceed to Junagadh.

At around 3:15 pm, he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Junagadh. Thereafter, at around 6 pm, he will inaugurate India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate the exhibition of innovative construction practices in Rajkot at around 7:20 pm.

In Junagadh, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 3580 crore.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of coastal highways along with the construction of missing links. In the first phase of this project, a total highway length of over 270 Km will be covered across 13 districts.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two water supply projects and for the construction of a godown complex for the storage of Agri products at Junagadh. At Porbandar, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the holistic development of Shri Krishan Rukshamani Mandir, Madhavpur. He will also lay the foundation stone for sewage and water supply projects and for maintenance dredging at Porbandar Fishery Harbour. At Gir Somnath, he will lay the foundation stone of two projects, including the development of a fishing port at Madhwad.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 5860 crores in Rajkot.

He will also inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022, which will witness deliberations covering various facets related to housing in India including planning, design, policy, regulations, and implementation, ushering in greater sustainability and inclusivity, among others. After the public function, Prime Minister will also inaugurate an exhibition on innovative construction practices.

During the public function, Prime Minister will dedicate over 1100 houses constructed under the Light House Project. The keys to these houses will also be handed over to the beneficiaries. He will dedicate a water supply project: The morbi-Bulk pipeline project from Brahmani-2 Dam to Narmada Canal Pumping Station. Other projects which are being dedicated by him include Regional Science Centre, flyover bridges, and other projects related to the road sector.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of six laning of the existing four-lane of Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur section of NH27 in Gujarat. He will also lay the foundation stone of GIDC industrial estates worth around Rs 2950 crore at various locations in Morbi, Rajkot, Botad, Jamnagar and Kutch. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the AMUL-fed dairy plant at Gadhka, the construction of an indoor sports complex in Rajkot, two water supply projects and other projects of the roads and railways sector.

Then, on Thursday morning at around 9:45 am, the launch of Mission LiFE will be done by the Prime Minister at Kevadia, in the presence of the UN Secretary-General at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. Envisaged by the Prime Minister, it is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.

At around 12 noon on Thursday, Prime Minister will participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia.

The Conference will bring together 118 Heads of Indian Missions (Ambassadors and High Commissioners) from all over the world. Through its 23 sessions spread over three days, the Conference will provide an opportunity to have detailed internal discussions on issues such as the contemporary geo-political & geo-economic environment, connectivity, India's foreign policy priorities etc. The Heads of Missions are currently visiting their respective states to familiarize themselves with India's Flagship Missions such as those pertaining to Aspirational Districts, One District One Product, and Amrit Sarovar Mission, among others.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs1970 crore in Vyara, Tapi.

He will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include water supply projects worth over Rs 300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts.

