PM Modi’s Bihar mahila outreach: From affectionate conversation to spirit of celebration

Patna, Sep 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while launching the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar via video conferencing, had a touching and moving interaction with many women beneficiaries during which the latter voiced high optimism about the scheme and also celebrated the 'largesse' being given to them, for giving wings to their dreams.

Women beneficiaries spoke affectionately to PM Modi and referred to him as “Bhaiya”, a testimony to the bond they felt with him.

Under the scheme, PM Modi transferred Rs 10,000 directly into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women beneficiaries via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

From Punra’s Putul Devi to Bhojpur’s Reeta Devi, all reflected on their entrepreneurial journey, while speaking to PM Modi, which they began with help from the government’s welfare schemes and also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister.

PM Modi’s address struck a chord with the women beneficiaries in Bihar as it was visible in their heart-to-heart conversation.

Reeta Devi from Bhojpur, who started her own poultry business in 2015, told the Prime Minister, “My life has changed. When I get the Rs 10,000 support, I will buy 100 more chickens. In winters, the demand for eggs goes up, and this will boost my income.”

Sharing her own experience of the Modi government’s schemes shaping the family’s life, she said, “Schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala and Ayushman Bharat Yojana have changed our lives. We have got a pucca home and toilets, we get to drink clean water, and use it instead of coal and wood as cooking fuel. We are getting 125 units of free electricity and free medical treatment under Ayushman.”

Gaya’s Noorjahan Khatun, while speaking to PM Modi, shared how she was living a life of dignity and empowerment.

“Our families oppose us in going out. Now with this Rs 10,000 corpus, we can start a business of our choice,” she said.

Her remarks that “earlier, we considered our husbands as our sampatti, now our husbands consider us as lakhpatis,” brought smiles and cheers to the faces of fellow participants.

Ranjeeta Kazi, a resident of West Champaran, termed the Rozgar Yojana as nothing less than a festival.

“Ujjwala has freed us from smoke. With the Rs 10,000, I will invest in jowar and bajra farming. I dream of being an active participant in the Swadeshi movement and becoming a lakhpati, one day,” she said.

For Purnea’s Putul Devi, who runs a small sweet-making business, the Mahila Rojgar Yojana came as a dream come true.

“When I get Rs 2 lakh, I will expand my business and empower the nation with PM’s vision of Swadeshi. People used to laugh at me, but after joining Jeevika, everything changed. With 125 units of free electricity, I save and invest in my children’s education.”

On a lighter note, when PM Modi asked Putul Devi whether she was aware of the politics on 'jalebi', everyone broke into laughter.

PM Modi also urged the women to pursue their entrepreneurial spirit with vigour and said, “Go to at least one area in your village and tell others about the government initiatives. Inspire them the way you are inspiring us today.”

