PM Modi's Bihar visit an 'election strategy': State RJD chief

Patna, June 20 During his visit to former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi's residence on Friday, State party President Mangani Lal Mandal made sharp political remarks, describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to the state as a part of a calculated election strategy by the National Democratic Alliance amid internal unrest and growing anti-incumbency.

Addressing the media, Mandal said that PM Modi's fifth visit to Bihar in recent months reflects the weakening position of the NDA, especially the JD-U, and the BJP's lack of confidence ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

"The NDA is rattled. The Prime Minister is being sent repeatedly to Bihar not out of concern for the people but due to the political crisis within the alliance," the State RJD President alleged.

Mandal also questioned the effectiveness of the Prime Minister's visit, stating that repeated inaugurations and announcements won't change the ground reality.

"People are now politically aware. These foundation stone ceremonies won't erase the misgovernance of the last two decades," he said.

Speaking on the recent controversy regarding the alleged insult of B.R. Ambedkar at Lalu Prasad Yadav's 78th birthday, Mandal strongly refuted the allegations, terming them "politically motivated" and "based on doctored visuals".

He clarified that the day in question was Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday, and he was present at the event.

"There was no such act of disrespect. The video being circulated is fake and part of BJP's toolkit to defame our party. BJP is cheating the people of Bihar by spreading lies," Mandal asserted.

He also claimed that the BJP is using diversionary tactics to shift focus from pressing public issues like unemployment, price rise, and law and order situation in Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi visited Bihar's Siwan on Friday, where he will laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth more than Rs 5,700 crore.

The Grand Alliance, however, has claimed that these visits by PM Modi are timed to influence the electoral mood in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

