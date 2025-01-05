PM Modi's call to action: The diaspora as partners in building a 'Viksit Bharat'

New Delhi, Jan 5 There is no gainsaying the fact that the Indian diaspora plays a crucial role in paving the way for the development of India, especially in the pursuit of the nation's goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

With the theme “Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat” at the forefront of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention 2025, the event will spotlight the critical contributions of the diaspora to India's growth and development.

It will focus on how the diaspora can continue to contribute to India’s growth, global engagements, and the immense opportunities the nation offers to its global citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly hailed the Indian diaspora for its invaluable contributions to India’s progress, whether through financial investments, knowledge sharing, or enhancing India’s image globally.

Addressing the diaspora on various international platforms, PM Modi has always acknowledged their role in propelling India forward, bridging the gap between India and their adopted homelands.

Through their hard work and dedication, NRIs have become ambassadors for India, promoting its culture, fostering economic ties, and encouraging international collaborations.

The upcoming PBD Convention will provide a forum for discussing how the diaspora can play a more significant role in India's growth, especially in areas such as technology, innovation, and investment.

The event will explore how the diaspora can further enhance India's international standing and contribute to its economic development.

Apart from this, it will highlight the vast opportunities India offers to its diaspora, encouraging more investments and partnerships in critical sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and digital technology.

PM Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat encompasses a holistic approach to national development, and the diaspora is seen as a key partner in this journey.

The PBD 2025 will further solidify the Indian diaspora’s role in India’s growth story, offering a platform for collaboration and engagement.

