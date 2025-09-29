PM Modi's comparison of Op Sindoor to cricket match is unfortunate: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Sep 29 Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comparing Operation Sindoor to a cricket match and termed the comparison as ‘unfortunate’.

“Operation Sindoor was a strong response to Pakistan, which promotes terrorism and attacked our country, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives. Many of our soldiers were martyred in this operation, sacrificing their lives for the nation. Comparing such an operation to a cricket match is insensitive. Cricket is merely entertainment that benefits the Pakistan Cricket Board and broadcasters. Ignoring the grief of 126 affected families and celebrating a game in the same breath sends the wrong message,” Priyanka Chaturvedi told IANS.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on X, “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.

Criticising PM Modi, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that Operation Sindoor represents bravery and sacrifice, while cricket is a sport, it cannot and should not be equated with the sacrifice of martyrs.

She further reacted to the ongoing crisis caused by heavy rains in Maharashtra, which have led to widespread distress.

“The recent heavy rains in Maharashtra have caused significant loss of life and property. Farmers are in deep distress, yet the central government has not provided any relief package for the state. Despite Maharashtra being an economically strong state, its demands and those of Mumbai are consistently overlooked. Has the central government formed any blueprint or expert committee to combat climate change? Will the Home Minister address this crisis, or will he continue to focus solely on elections and cricket on social media?" she added.

She further reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has written the foreword to the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography “I Am Giorgia — My Roots, My Principles”, which will be launched soon.

“PM Modi’s international personal reputation is undeniable, and his relations with global leaders are significant. His foreword in the Indian edition of Meloni’s book reflects positively on India's global image. Such diplomatic gestures can help strengthen India’s foreign policy and strategic relationships. However, it's equally important that these relationships are critically assessed to ensure India’s recognition and strength on the global stage is balanced and well-managed," she told IANS.

She further reacted to the rising death toll in the Karur stampede during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay’s rally, which has now claimed 41 lives and expressed her sorrow and concern.

“Wherever large crowds gather in India, whether for film stars, political leaders, or religious figures, stampedes often result in the tragic loss of innocent lives. It is extremely unfortunate. Law and order considerations are frequently overlooked when granting permissions for such events. Those whom people idolise often disappear in times of crisis, leaving the public to suffer. I appeal to citizens not to risk their lives by gathering in massive numbers. The government must implement strict regulations for such events to ensure fair investigations and justice for the victims," she added.

--IANS

jk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor