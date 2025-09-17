PM Modi's dedication to nation is inspiration for every citizen: Jairam Thakur

Shimla, Sep 17 Praying to all gods and goddesses of "Dev Bhoomi" for a long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, Himachal Pradesh former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday said, "Your dedication to the nation is an inspiration for every citizen."

Extending greetings to PM Modi, Leader of Opposition Thakur wrote on X, "Infinite birthday wishes to the esteemed Prime Minister-ji, who is the symbol of the resolve to bring the light of development to every corner of the country and to realise the dreams of every Indian."

"Under your visionary leadership, indomitable courage, and tireless hard work, India is reaching new heights. Your dedication to the nation is an inspiration for every citizen. "We pray to all the gods and goddesses of Dev Bhoomi that you remain healthy forever and have a long life," he added.

On this occasion, the state Bharatiya Janata Party unit has planned blood donation camps across the state.

State Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has expressed his deep appreciation for the Prime Minister's leadership and vision for a progressive, self-reliant, and globally respected India.

He highlighted that the Prime Minister's approach goes beyond governance and focuses on social transformation, technological advancement, women's empowerment, environmental protection, and national security.

He lauded the success of Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's resilience and strategic capabilities.

The Governor called upon all people to dedicate themselves to building a 'New India', united in purpose and driven by service.

He emphasised the collective responsibility to ensure that every citizen is empowered to contribute to the nation's development.

The Prime Minister's birthday has turned into a national celebration with political leaders across the spectrum conveying their tributes.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said his visionary thinking has given global recognition to India's spiritual and cultural heritage, and the country is touching new heights of progress.

"May God grant you excellent health and long life," he wrote on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor