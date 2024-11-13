'PM Modi's govt gives highest priority to over 35 mn Indian diaspora', says EAM Jaishankar on website launch for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

New Delhi, Nov 13 The official website for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was jointly launched by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who said that the government under the inspirational leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords the highest priority to the well-being of more than 35 million Indian diaspora.

The EAM posted on X: "Delighted to launch the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas #PBD website alongside Odisha CM @MohanMOdisha ji and MoS @KVSinghMPGonda."

He further wrote on X: "MEA is proud to partner with Odisha and welcome our diaspora to the temple city of Bhubaneshwar to experience India's rich culture and heritage. Our biennial #PBD is a longstanding occasion to renew bonds and develop friendships. Invite 🇮🇳 diaspora to register in large numbers and join us in this celebration of our shared roots."

He said that the Indian diaspora is a pillar of strength in tackling global issues highlighting the journey of Indians abroad which is more than a tale of migration.

The EAM added that Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas is more than just a celebration, it is an invitation to action.

He said that 'Viksit Bharat ki Sankalpna Mein Pravasi Bhartiyon Ka Yogdan', that is diaspora's contribution to a developed India, is the theme for the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention to be held early next year

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is a flagship event of the government that provides a key platform for engaging with the Indian diaspora around the world.

The convention will be held from January 8-10, 2025, at Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the Odisha government.

While launching the website (pbdindia.gov.in), EAM Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Modi's regular interactions with the diaspora during his official visits abroad and their unwavering support of India's growth story are testimony to the strong bonds shared between India and its global community.

The EAM expressed confidence that the Indian diaspora will continue to play a crucial role in India's march towards a Viksit Bharat.

"Today, as we confront various global challenges, the strength of our diaspora provides us a pillar of support and a strong foundation to address them adequately. I am confident that the diaspora will continue to play a notable role in India's march towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. Let us walk this path together with the strength and unity that has always defined us. That is why we have chosen 'Viksit Bharat ki Sankalpna Mein Pravasi Bhartiyon Ka Yogdan', which is the diaspora's contribution to a Viksit Bharat, as the overarching theme for the upcoming 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas," EAM Jaishankar said.

He emphasised that the Indians who have migrated have done works that have left a unique legacy both in India and in their host countries.

"The event will also showcase exhibitions on Ramayana and for the first time highlight the contributions of the diaspora to technology as part of our message that India moves on both tradition and technology together. The Odisha government also intends to install an exhibition to showcase its rich cultural heritage, diversity, and artistry. The Ministry will be extending invitations to the winners of the ongoing Bharat Pujaniya Quiz and to participants of two batches of its flagship Know India program to attend the upcoming PBD. The website of the 18th PBD has been designed and developed to serve as a single point for important information required by Pravasis. It would facilitate registration of participants, booking of accommodation, and other necessary formalities. It also provides details of the program, logistics, advisories, tourist attractions, and religious sites in Odisha. With the launch of the website today, the registration process for participants is now open and delegates are encouraged to register as soon as possible," EAM Jaishankar said.

He also urged the diaspora to popularise the event among other Indians to make the event a huge success.

Odisha Chief Minister Majhi urged the Indian diaspora across the world to visit Odisha and hoped that they would be able to witness and appreciate the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual heritage of the state.

He encouraged them to participate in next year's convention in large numbers.

The theme of the PBD Convention for 2025 is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat".

It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. A youth edition of the convention will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards and preside over the valedictory session.

The launch of the PBD website marks the commencement of online registration for participating in the convention 2025.

The website will also facilitate reservation of accommodation in Odisha and provide detailed information on the event.

