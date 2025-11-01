PM Modi's heart-to-heart interaction with little warriors in Raipur

Raipur, Nov 1 In campus of Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Child Heart Hospital in Nava Raipur of Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood barefoot on the floor, surrounded by children who had once cardiac ailments. Today, their chests bore only faint scars and boundless dreams.

A tiny hockey champion, barely tall enough to reach the Prime Minister's knee, beamed.

“I had an operation six months ago, sir. I’ve won five medals. Now I want to be a doctor and treat everyone -- children, everyone."

PM Modi asked: “When you become a doctor, I’ll be older -- will you treat me?” PM Modi’s eyes softened. “Promise?” he asked. “Promise,” she replied, sealing the pact with a nod.

Another girl, operated on a year ago, recited poetry with fire: "Every glass breaks with a stone -- seek the mirror that breaks the stone.” PM Modi gave her an applause in delight. “Wow, wow, wow!” he exclaimed, as the room filled with giggles.

A boy born in 2014, now 11 years cricket-mad, confirmed his check-ups were regular. “No problems, sir. I play every day.”

A seventh-grader who once feared nothing -- not even injections -- confessed she sometimes “stumbles” in studies.

“But I tell the truth,” she said proudly. PM Modi smiled: “You speak truth and that will take you far.”

One child, operated in 2023, declared; “I’ll be a teacher. I’ll teach poor children for free—because education lifts our country.”

Abhik from West Bengal, stood tall: "I'll join the army. Soldiers protect us -- I want to protect them."

PM Modi’s voice caught: “Wow, wow, wow.”

Dreams poured out like monsoon rain.

A shy voice whispered: “I never thought I’d meet you.”

Another admitted: "It was my dream since I saw you on TV news.”

PM Modi leaned in: “Come closer. Tell me - were you scared of injections?”

“Not at all, sir. That’s why my operation went well.”

He spoke gently of Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary, of water conserved in Puttaparthi, of planting a tree for every mother.

“Our body is our tool for good,” PM Modi urged and demanded promises from children: “Do yoga. Sleep well. Stay strong.”

Tiny hands shot up: “We will!”

As he rose to leave, a chorus rang out; “Thank you, sir!” PM Modi turned, eyes glistening as if he was saying, “You are India’s heartbeat.”

