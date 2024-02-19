PM Modi's Jammu Visit: Tight Security Measures Implemented, Traffic Advisories Issued

A multi-tier security blanket is being deployed and traffic advisories issued ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu on Tuesday. During his visit on February 20, Modi is slated to deliver a public address at Maulana Azad Stadium, situated in the central area of the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, officials disclosed that the prime minister will inaugurate numerous development initiatives, totaling Rs 30,500 crore, spanning across education, railway, aviation, and road sectors.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he will also distribute appointment letters to about 1,500 newly recruited government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and interact with beneficiaries of various schemes as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu’ programme.

A multi-tier security setup has been put in place across Jammu for the Prime Minister’s visit to the city of temples. The major focus of heightened security arrangements remains the venue of his public meeting and adjoining areas, a senior police officer told PTI.

He mentioned that a heightened state of alertness had been declared along the borders, with additional reinforcement of the border and highway security grids. Officers were instructed to enhance patrols and vehicle inspections to deter any potential subversive activities.

According to officials, security agencies have assumed control of Maulana Azad Stadium and conducted a comprehensive anti-sabotage examination.

On February 17, Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya imposed a temporary prohibition on the utilization of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft as a preventive measure against potential activities by terrorists and anti-national elements.