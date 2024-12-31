New Delhi, Dec 31 The year 2024 witnessed a series of momentous occasions which will be etched in the annals of history with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the forefront.

These historical accomplishments have been presented in a beautiful pictorial format listing each event that has made a remarkable impact on national and world politics.

It is PM Modi’s journey through 2024 in pictures which highlight 58 major happenings and capture his most iconic moments throughout the year. The picture album released on his official site offers glimpses of his political, diplomatic as well as personal life.

As most Indians see PM Modi as a very hard-working Prime Minister, the album offers an opportunity to view moments in his private life.

It has pictures of 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM), his official residence -- one with cows in the lawns, and the other shows his personal temple space.

The album starts with a picture of PM Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval on board a train to Ukraine from Poland., engaged in a deep conversation. The picture can satisfy those curious minds who always desire to see how the discussions take place among the top leaders.

The album portrays PM Modi's deep connection with the Armed Forces, alongside his swift crisis management during natural disasters, which stands out as a hallmark of leadership.

A celebration of India’s cultural diversity is reflected in images of him participating in the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and performing 'Seva' at Patna Sahib Gurudwara.

On the global stage, the G20 Summit and other diplomatic events showcase his efforts in elevating India’s international stature and fostering stronger global partnerships.

At home, PM Modi’s focus on governance and infrastructure development shines through photos of him inaugurating new infrastructure and other development projects.

His commitment to the environment is captured in moments such as tree plantation drives, while images highlighting space technology triumphs and digital infrastructure advancements reveal his forward-looking vision for innovation.

The album also showcases his connect with the people. In one picture, PM Modi is welcomed with a traditional ‘Jahva’ during his visit to Jharkhand. In another picture, he seeks blessings from an elderly woman ahead of addressing a rally in Kandhamal, Odisha.

In a picture taken at a public meeting in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, PM Modi shares an emotional moment as elderly supporters embrace him.

One of the pictures catches a rare moment where PM Modi cradles a baby in his arms after casting his vote in Ahmedabad.

Then there is a picture of PM Modi meeting His Holiness Pope Francis in Italy. In another, PM Modi performed ‘Sashtang Dandvat Pranam’ before Shri Ram Lalla and there is also a photo of PM Modi engaged in ‘Seva’ at Gurudwara Patna Sahib.

There is another picture that captures the perfect moment of joy on the face of PM Modi after he dived into the submerged city of Dwarka.

The collection of 58 pictures is informative as well as enjoyable and brings cheer as people look forward to more in 2025.

