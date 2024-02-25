PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' Broadcast Suspended for 3 Months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on February 25 that his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast will be put on hold for the next three months, adhering to political decorum in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

During the 110th episode of the program, he mentioned the likelihood of the Model Code of Conduct being implemented in March, similar to the procedure during the previous elections. This refers to the anticipated announcement of the election schedule expected next month.

Emphasising the program's independence from government influence over its 110 episodes, PM Modi deemed it a significant achievement. He reiterated that the broadcast is dedicated to the collective strength and accomplishments of the country, characterising it as "a program of the people, for the people, and by the people."

Looking ahead to the 111th episode, the prime minister expressed optimism, considering the auspiciousness associated with the number. He concluded by expressing confidence in retaining power in the upcoming elections. Notably, the program was also deferred before the 2019 general elections.