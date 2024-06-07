PM Modi's Oath Ceremony on June 9: All You Need to Know About Timing, Venue, Guest List and Security Arrangements

President Droupadi Murmu is slated to administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union Council of Ministers on June 9 at 7:15 p.m. at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This marks a significant moment as PM Modi embarks on a historic third consecutive term.

President to administer oath to Narendra Modi and his council of ministers at 7.15 pm on June 9: Rashtrapati Bhavan — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2024

Here are the key details surrounding the ceremony:

Date and Time: The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, at 6 p.m.

Guest List: The event will host a multitude of dignitaries, including foreign leaders.

Foreign Dignitaries: Notable attendees from abroad include Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.

Indian Dignitaries: The gathering will also feature prominent figures from various sectors such as law, medicine, art, culture, and social media influencers. Additionally, Viksit Bharat ambassadors, beneficiaries of Central government schemes, tribal women, and sanitation workers will be in attendance.

Religious Leaders: Around 50 distinguished religious leaders from diverse faiths have been invited to partake in the ceremony.

Mann Ki Baat Participants: Individuals previously acknowledged by PM Modi for their contributions are expected to grace the occasion.

Padma Awardees: Recipients of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awards will also be present.

Delhi Police prohibits flying sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft over the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi during the swearing-in ceremony of the central government on June 9



It… — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Security Arrangements:

Prohibited Activities: The Delhi Police has banned the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over Delhi, including paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, and microlight aircraft, from June 9 for two days.

The Delhi Police has banned the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over Delhi, including paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, and microlight aircraft, from June 9 for two days.

A comprehensive three-tier security system is in place, covering the Rashtrapati Bhavan area, hotels where foreign dignitaries will stay, and central Delhi.

Intelligence agencies are collaborating with foreign counterparts to assess security threats.

Enhanced checks are being conducted to prevent unauthorized vehicles from entering security zones.

Prohibitory orders are in place near sensitive areas.

Large numbers of Delhi Police and security personnel are deployed to ensure safety.

Hotel staff undergo background checks.

Separate control rooms are set up to monitor security.

The Change of Guard Ceremony will not take place on June 8, 15 and 22, 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the preparation for the Swearing-in-Ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Forecourt, Rashtrapati Bhavan and address to both the Houses of Parliament by the… — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Furthermore, the Change of Guard Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be suspended on June 8, 15, and 22, 2024, to facilitate preparations for the swearing-in ceremony.