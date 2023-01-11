PM Modi's participation in National Youth Festival in Hubballi is inspiration for youth: CM Bommai

The participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Youth Festival in Hubballi-Dharwad on January 12 will give an opportunity and inspiration for the youth of this region, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said the young delegates from 28 states and 8 union territories will be participating in this youth festival to showcase their talent. There will be various cultural and sports activities during all seven days. It is for the first time the national youth festival is being held in the north Karnataka region and will help the youth come up in all the fields. Chief Minister said PM Modi has never considered the population as a burden but as an asset. Nearly 46 per cent of the country's population is youth and several programs have been chalked out to use them for nation-building.

"PM Modi has formulated the schemes like New Education Policy and Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The visit of Modi will inspire the youth. All the preparations are in place for Modi's visit to Hubballi. Though there will be no roadshow by the PM the people are allowed to stand on both sides of the road from the airport up to the venue. The PM will acknowledge the people's response," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubbali on January 12.

The programme is being held on National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, to honour and cherish his ideals, teachings, and contributions.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Youth Festival is held every year to provide exposure to our talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation-building. It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. This year, the Festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka between January 12-16 with the theme being "Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat".

The Festival will witness the Youth Summit, which will witness plenary discussions on five themes stemming from G20 and Y20 events viz Future of work, Industry, Innovation and 21st Century Skills; Climate change and disaster risk reduction; Peacebuilding and Reconciliation; Shared future-youth in democracy and governance; and Health and Well-being. The Summit will witness the participation of more than sixty eminent experts, said the PMO statement.

Several competitive and non-competitive events will also be held. Competitive events will include folk dances and songs and will be held to provide an impetus to local traditional cultures. Non-competitive events will include Yogathon which aims to mobilise close to 10 lakh people to do Yoga.

Eight indigenous sports and martial arts will also be presented during the event by national-level performers. Other attractions include Food Festival, Young Artist Camp, adventure sports activities, and special Know Your Army, Navy, and Air Force camps, among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

