PM Modi's Photo Removed from COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates, Know The Reason

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo has been removed from the coronavirus vaccination certificate. After vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic, a certificate was issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo at the bottom. The picture was captioned as 'Together, India will defeat COVID-19'. However, the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not appear anymore in the caption on this certificate.

— Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) May 1, 2024

Meanwhile, an X-user named Sandeep Manudhane shared a picture of his coronavirus vaccine certificate. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo has been removed from the certificate. Modiji is no longer visible on COVID-19 vaccine certificates. I just downloaded the vaccine certificate to check it, from which his photo has disappeared," the user wrote.

Health and Family Welfare Ministry officials said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo has been removed from the vaccination certificate as the model code of conduct is in force for the Lok Sabha elections, ThePrint reported. Sandeep Manudhane also said the same thing in his tweet. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha elections were held in two phases. The model code of conduct is currently in force. The model code of conduct will end only after the next phase of elections is over.

Two days ago, shocking news came out about the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca, the company that makes the vaccine, has submitted some documents to the High Court of the United Kingdom, claiming that its COVID-19 vaccine can cause a rare disease like TTS. The AstraZeneca vaccine was sold in several countries under the names Covishield and Vaxavaria. Citizens of India have also been vaccinated with the Covishield vaccine. As a result, the political atmosphere over COVID-19 vaccination in India has heated up.