PM Modi’s relentless attack overshadows Rahul Gandhi's ‘rhetoric’ in LS

New Delhi, July 2 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, stole the show on Monday with his fiery speech and no-holds-barred attack on the BJP-led NDA.

A day later, all eyes were on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether he would rise to the challenge and flatten the Congress narrative on the burning issues it raised in the Parliament, including Agniveers, NEET, Manipur, and more.

Given the INDIA bloc’s resurgence in the recent Lok Sabha polls and its seeming success in convincing people about a jolt to the NDA, the odds were stacked in its favour.

However, PM Modi in his signature style not only punched the holes in Congress' claims, but also cited a couple of short stories and film dialogues to shift the attention back on his government, much along the lines of what he told the BJP MPs on Tuesday morning - to ‘follow rules’ and not deviate from constitutional norms despite the Opposition 'fake' campaigns.

The Prime Minister also highlighted instances of Congress campaigns, which the latter allegedly used to peddle 'lies' about EVMs, defence deals like Rafale, and other policies like CAA, etc.

When PM Modi stood up to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, he was met with continuous heckling and hooting from the Opposition MPs.

They tried to outshout the PM’s reply and also tried to drown his voice by slogan-shouting in full voice.

But, the relentless sloganeering by the Congress-led Opposition didn’t see PM Modi buckle under pressure, rather he used the occasion to mount a fierce counterattack, citing film dialogues and a couple of stories about ‘99 marks scoring student'.

PM Modi, with his pointed attacks during his marathon speech extending over two hours, excoriated the Congress and its "balak buddhi", as he poked fun at the latter.

At the beginning of his speech, the Prime Minister counted upon the landmark achievements of his government, saying that it was because of its track record of 10 years that people voted the BJP back to power.

He said the NDA’s third term is about working three times harder and getting three times results.

“The pain and frustration of some people were understandable as they suffered for the third consecutive term. It was Congress' third worst defeat ever as the party failed to reach the 100-seat mark three times in a row,” PM Modi said.

As the Opposition sloganeering got more shriller, PM Modi devoted a large part of his time mocking the Congress and showing it the mirror by putting the poll results in perspective, and also by resorting to story-telling.

On Congress' 99 seats, PM Modi spoke about a student and how he flaunted his achievements as his family and coterie held him in high esteem until his class teacher put the right picture is perspective by saying he got 99 out of 543, not 100.

Citing the famous 'Mausi' character from the cult Bollywood film 'Sholay', PM Modi said, “The statements of Congress leaders have surpassed even the film 'Sholay'. You all must remember Mausi ji from the film. The Congress is like, 'Arey Mausi, we have lost for the third time but it is a moral victory. Arey Mausi, we have got 0 seats in 13 states, but I am still the hero'."

Though the Prime Minister didn’t name Rahul Gandhi, the focal point of his criticism was centred around the Congress MP as the grand old party has been crediting him for the party doubling its tally in the 2024 elections.

PM Modi’s references to 'Sholay' and stories about a child bragging about 99 marks got the Treasury benches cheering and the Opposition benches getting more hostile.

The slogan-shouting became so shrill that it invited reprimand from Speaker Om Birla, who said, "Yesterday, I allowed you (Mr Gandhi) to speak for 90 minutes. No one stopped you. This is no way to behave."

The Speaker also said, ”Paanch saal aise nahin chalega (We cannot go on like this for five years).”

PM Modi also cited another story of a sobbing child who cried over the ‘injustices’ done to him but never told what he had done, from insulting his elders to abusing others.

In his over two-hour speech, PM Modi ripped into the "balak buddhi" (child-like intelligence), apparently of Rahul Gandhi, without taking his name.

On Monday, the House saw "balak vilaap" but this can’t be seen as just a mere statement, it was part of a strategy to spread a barrage of lies, the Prime Minister said.

“Speaker sir, you endure everything with a smile, but something has to be done about yesterday's speech (by Rahul Gandhi). Otherwise, it will not be good for the Parliament. There is a deeper conspiracy,” PM Modi said.

He also ripped into the Congress for ‘hatching a conspiracy’ against Hindusim and Hindu beliefs.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘violent Hindus’ remark, the Prime Minister said that for centuries to come, the country won’t forget and forgive such adventurism.

He also referred to the Congress leader’s ‘fight against Shakti’ remark and said that it is the same party that coined the term ‘Hindu terror’ while its allies equated the religion with dengue and malaria.

“Their entire ecosystem has made abusing Hinduism a fashion,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also took strong exception to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Agniveers and spoke on how the Army remained devoid of basic facilities during the Congress rule.

“An attempt has been made to fool the country's brave soldiers about 'One Rank, One Pension' (OROP). Indira Gandhi abolished the OROP system in our country. For decades, Congress did not allow it to be implemented, but at the time of elections, attempts were made to fool the army commanders by showing Rs 500 crore. On the other hand, the NDA government implemented the OROP,” PM Modi told the House.

He also said that multi-level reforms have been undertaken to make the troops battle-ready.

The security dynamics have changed a lot in the past few years, the Prime Minister said, as he highlighted the government’s commitment to make the forces more tech-savvy.

At the end of his marathon speech, the Prime Minister looked visibly elated and it also showed in his words.

“Truth can’t be demolished by rhetoric. Today, I realised the power of truth, today I lived the power of truth," PM Modi concluded

