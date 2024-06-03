'PM Modi's 'sankalps' from Kanyakumari Bharat's next giant leap to greatness'

New Delhi, June 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for dedicating the next 25 years to create a strong foundation for the coming generations and achieve a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047 has received a tremendous response from various corners of the country with several ministers hailing the insights as "inspirational" and also a "beacon of wisdom for all ages".

PM Modi penned a blog while on his way back from Kanyakumari to Delhi on June 1 and shared "new sankalps from the Sadhana in Kanyakumari" on Monday.

"The world of the 21st century is looking towards Bharat with many hopes. And we will need to make several changes to move forward in the global scenario. We also need to change our traditional thinking regarding reform. Bharat cannot limit reform to just economic reforms. We must move forward in every aspect of life towards the direction of reform. Our reforms should also align with the aspirations of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," wrote the Prime Minister.

He mentioned that work to achieve the desired goals has to be done quickly in all four directions, including speed, scale, scope, and standards.

Home Minister Amit Shah urged everyone to read the PM's blog to learn more about Bharat's next giant leap to greatness.

"Our efforts will create a strong foundation for the coming generations, taking Bharat to new heights. Read PM Narendra Modi Ji's blog to learn more about Bharat's next giant leap to greatness. New sankalp for Bharat," he posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that PM Modi has not only laid out a vision for the journey to Viksit Bharat but also underlined its larger global significance.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reflections after the elections inspire us all to strive for the nation's growth and development. As he lays out a vision for the journey to Viksit Bharat, he also underlines its larger global significance," he said on X.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asserted that PM Modi's vision will take Bharat to new heights.

"As India's Modi Decade resonates across the world and we prepare to usher a new era under the landmark leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, this letter written by PM Modi Ji on his way from Kanyakumari to Delhi calls for dedicating the next 25 years solely for the nation to create a strong foundation for the coming generations and the coming centuries, taking Bharat to new heights," he said.

Puri stated that India's governance model has now become an example for many countries around the world.

"PM Modi Ji writes how our efforts, from empowering the poor to last-mile delivery, have inspired the world by prioritising individuals standing at the last rung of society, with the success of Bharat's Digital India campaign how whole world is witnessing and studying the democratisation of technology, and major global institutions are advising many countries to adopt elements from our model and how Bharat's progress and rise are not just a significant opportunity for Bharat alone, but also a historic opportunity for all our partner countries around the world," he added.

The minister stated that everyone must step forward towards greater duties and larger goals "without wasting a single moment".

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari hailed PM Modi's thoughts saying that they are a beacon of wisdom for all ages.

"Since the time of Swami Vivekananda Ji, Kanyakumari continuously reminds everyone of the unity and oneness embedded in the depths of the universe. Emerging from his spiritual retreat in Kanyakumari, the feet of Maa Bharti, PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s insights are a beacon of wisdom for all ages," he wrote on X.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal revealed that he felt "motivated and inspired" after reading the letter written by PM Modi.

"His words and vision are a new sankalp for Bharat that will awaken our youthful nation to march towards a prosperous future that we will build together," said Goyal.

He added that while Swami Vivekananda awakened the culture with his vision of Bharat that culminated in India's freedom, PM Modi is now awakening the nation's untapped energy to realise the mission of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

