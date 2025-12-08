PM Modi's scribbled notes from years ago resurface in poetic tribute to Vande Mataram

New Delhi, Dec 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, brought a deeply personal touch to the Lok Sabha's special discussion on the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram", by reciting verses he had jotted down years ago in his handwritten notes.

The Prime Minister's reflections, invoking India's civilisational ethos, drew upon the Vedas, the vision of Sri Aurobindo, Rabindranath Tagore, and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, weaving together a cultural and spiritual narrative of the motherland.

A post shared on Modi Archive displayed the handwritten note reflected that how PM Modi in his verses, recalled the eternal rivers -- Sindhu and Ganga -- as symbols of continuity and identity, stressing that India is not merely a piece of land but "Mother Earth", echoing the Vedic declaration "Putroham Prithivyah" (Earth is my mother, and I am her child/son) and the timeless sentiment "Janani Janmabhoomisch Swargadapi Gariyasi" (Mother and motherland are superior to heaven).

He noted how Sri Aurobindo and Tagore envisioned India as the "Mother of the world", with Tagore describing her as Bhuvan-Man-Mohini, while Bankim Chandra portrayed her as Goddess Durga, the ten-armed goddess of strength.

The Prime Minister emphasised that this vision of India as mother -- simple, graceful, and enduring -- remains central to the nation's identity.

He remarked that any attempt to diminish or abolish "Vande Mataram strikes at the heart of this cultural inheritance, causing deep pain to the collective spirit of the people.

PM Modi's recitation underscored how "Vande Mataram" transcends politics, becoming a mantra of unity and sacrifice.

He reminded the House that the song carried the emotional leadership of the freedom struggle, inspiring generations to fight colonial rule and dream of an Independent India.

He stressed that the 150-year journey of "Vande Mataram" is not just about history but about reaffirming India's resolve to build a self-reliant and developed nation by 2047.

The Prime Minister called upon the Members of Parliament to honour the debt owed to the song and to ensure that its spirit continues to guide India's future.

The moment, blending personal reflection with national symbolism, added a dimension to the Parliamentary debate, reminding the nation that "Vande Mataram" is more than a song -- it is the living soul of India.

