PM Modi’s sharp attack on Congress for its anti-reservation stance, cites Rajiv Gandhi-era advertisement

Ranchi, Nov 11 During an online interaction with booth-level BJP workers in Jharkhand on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of a long-standing opposition to reservations for marginalised communities.

During an online interactive session of 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' initiative with BJP workers, PM Modi cited an old advertisement by Congress that he said reflected the party’s anti-reservation attitude.

Referring to the advertisement, PM Modi remarked, “Today, I came to know about an old Congress advertisement that was shared on social media. I was shocked by the content they used to publish during the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi. This particular advertisement depicted SCs, STs, and OBCs in a negative light, indicating that giving reservations to these communities would harm the country’s progress.”

The Prime Minister alleged that during the Congress era, when it held power from Panchayat to Parliament, no one dared to raise the issue of reservations. “For years, Congress suppressed voices advocating for the rights of marginalised communities. From the time of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, members of the so-called 'royal family' of Congress were staunchly against reservations,” he asserted.

“It was only when people began to understand the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar, and when SC, ST, and OBC communities came together, that Congress started losing its dominance. Since then, they haven’t managed to form a full majority government at the Centre. They are ruling only a few states,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi suggested that the Congress party is now attempting to break the unity of these communities. “Today, Congress is limited to a few states, and its leadership is frustrated. Their agenda has become focused on dividing the collective power of SCs, STs, and OBCs,” he claimed.

PM Modi also trained guns at the promises made by Congress, dismissing them as hollow. “You must have heard Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge himself admitting that their party has made false guarantees. He openly says that they make promises just to win elections. These family-driven parties are not only corrupt but are the biggest obstacles for talented youth who aspire to serve the country. The practice of dynastic politics of the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) is just a copy of Congress' tactics. Their focus remains on clinging to power and filling their coffers, showing no concern for citizens,” he alleged.

PM Modi also emphasised that Jharkhand is a state with immense potential that has been stifled by the parties in power. “The ruling parties here have destroyed the prospects of the state with their corruption, mafia links, and misgovernance. It is up to the BJP workers to free Jharkhand from these chains and work towards its development,” he urged.

