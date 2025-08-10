PM Modi's vision helped increase lion population to 891: Environment Minister

New Delhi, Aug 10 Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching Project Lion in 2020, leading to a rise in the wildcat population from 674 to 891 to date.

Speaking at an event to mark World Lion Day 2025 and the launch of a Mega Wildlife Conservation Drive at Barda Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat, Union Minister Yadav said, "Narendra Modi, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and later as Prime Minister, made conservation and protection of the 'King of the Jungle' a priority area."

"The Asiatic Lion (Panthera leo persica) is a global symbol of successful wildlife conservation, and on this World Lion Day, we celebrate their remarkable recovery. From just 284 lions in 1990, the population has now risen to 891 in 2025 - a 32 per cent increase since 2020 and over 70 per cent growth in the past decade," he said.

He expressed happiness over the significant rise in India's lion population, which has grown to 891, up from 674 in 2020.

Bhupender Yadav congratulated every forest official, wildlife lover, and environment enthusiast for their role in this success story.

"It is heartening to note that such remarkable growth has been made possible through collective will, dedication, and policies rooted in co-existence," he said, launching a Rs 180-crore wildlife conservation initiative to boost Lion Conservation and Ecotourism.

"It is a matter of immense national pride that if the Asiatic lion exists anywhere in the world today, it is in Gir. Our relentless conservation efforts have doubled their population in the past decade, giving hope to global wildlife protection. Let today's inauguration inspire all to protect this majestic animal - the true symbol of Gujarat's heritage and India's ecological strength," Union Minister Yadav said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reiterated the state's commitment to the protection and growth of the Asiatic lion population, stating that the state continues to serve as the global home of this iconic species.

CM Patel noted that the inauguration of new habitats, advanced veterinary care facilities, and eco-tourism infrastructure worth Rs 180 crore marks a significant milestone for lion conservation in the state.

He said that, after 143 years, lions have returned to the Barda region, restoring ecological balance and adding to the state's natural heritage.

Lakhs of students across 11 districts joined World Lion Day 2025 Celebrations in Gujarat virtually.

World Lion Day, celebrated annually on August 10, aims to raise awareness about the conservation and protection of lions worldwide.

On August 15, 2020, during the 74th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, PM Modi announced Project Lion to ensure the long-term conservation of Asiatic Lions.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved a 10-year project with a total budget of Rs 2,927.71 crore for lion conservation.

The Ministry had approved a National Referral Centre for wildlife healthcare with 20.24 hectares of land allocated by the state government at New Pipliya in Junagadh District for this purpose.

