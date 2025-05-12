PM Modi’s words will hurt Pakistan like our missiles: MP CM

Bhopal, May 12 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s each word will hurt Pakistanis just like the missiles of the Indian armed forces launched during Operation Sindoor.

“This era does not belong to terrorism. This is enough to understand for Pakistan. PM Modi's address to the nation today was the announcement of India's new policy against terrorism. PM Modi's today's speech has filled the citizens with joy and courage,” said the Chief Minister while responding to PM Modi’s address to the nation.

In a powerful address to the nation, PM Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, calling it a horrific act that shook both the country and the world.

The Prime Minister said that Operation Sindoor is India’s new doctrine against terrorism.

“After surgical strikes and airstrikes, now Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line… if India is attacked, we will give a befitting response, and we will respond on our terms,” PM Modi said, reaffirming India’s commitment to fight terrorism relentlessly.

He further said that while India had temporarily suspended its retaliatory actions against Pakistan’s terrorist and military installations, the government was closely monitoring Pakistan’s actions.

“We have only temporarily suspended our response to Pakistan’s terrorist and military bases. In the coming days, we will measure every step taken by Pakistan against this benchmark – what attitude they adopt,” said PM Modi.

During the address to the nation, the Prime Minister also made it clear that India’s armed forces were given full autonomy to retaliate.

"We have given full freedom to our armed forces to crush terrorism. Today, every terrorist, every terror organisation knows what happens when they try to remove the Sindoor from our sisters and daughters,” PM Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister’s address sent a clear and resolute message to Pakistan, underscoring that India would continue to stand firm against terrorism and hold Pakistan accountable for its role in fostering terror across borders.

The remarks also emphasised India’s readiness to act decisively against terrorism whenever required. This marks a significant moment in India’s approach to counterterrorism, as PM Modi reaffirmed that terrorism will not be tolerated and Pakistan will be held accountable for its actions.

