PM, Naidu, Siddaramaiah greet Revanth Reddy on birthday

Hyderabad, Nov 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, and leaders of various political parties greeted Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on his birthday on Friday.

The Prime Minister conveyed his wishes on X.

"Best wishes to Telangana CM Shri Revanth Reddy Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," the Prime Minister posted.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also greeted his Telangana counterpart. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader posted on X that he prays for Revanth Reddy's good health and long life.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conveyed his wishes to Revanth Reddy. "May this year bring you success in serving the people of Telangana and strengthening our shared commitment to justice, progress, and welfare for all," he wrote.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan conveyed heartfelt birthday greetings to Revanth Reddy. "May you be blessed with good health, long life, and the strength to lead the state of Telangana towards greater prosperity," he posted.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari expressed his best wishes and prayed for the good health and long life of the Telangana Chief Minister. Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also greeted the Chief Minister on his birthday.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also conveyed his wishes to Revanth Reddy. "Have a wonderful year ahead! May you have a long life with good health in the service of the people," he posted on X.

United States Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson and British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen also conveyed birthday greetings to the Telangana Chief Minister.

"From all of us @USAndHyderabad we wish Chief Minister @revanth_anumula a very Happy Birthday and our best for a successful and healthy year ahead!" the US diplomat posted, repeating the wishes in Telugu too.

"Wishing Shri @revanth_anumula a very Happy Birthday. May you keep inspiring those around you with your dedication and vision for a brighter future," the British diplomat wrote.

Revanth Reddy responded to all the greetings, thanking them for their wishes.

