PM Narendra Modi Calls VP Dhankar Extend Support After TMC MP's Mimicking video goes viral

On Tuesday, a video went viral on social media featuring TMC's Kalyan Banerjee mimicking India's Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The incident occurred while Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was recording the act. Following the video's circulation, Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the action, describing it as ridiculous and shameful. On Wednesday, Jagdeep received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing deep concern and condemnation over the alleged disrespectful behavior by some MPs.

Dhankar posted on X, "He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honorable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday. He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India and that too in the Parliament was unfortunate." He further added that,“I told him, Mr. Prime Minister, the antics of a few won’t prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path,” Dhankhar added.

#WATCH | "Ridiculous, unacceptable", says Jagdeep Dhankhar after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimics Rajya Sabha Chairman and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi films the act. pic.twitter.com/F3rftvDmhJ — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

Earlier, 49 more opposition MPs got kicked out of Parliament for going hard against the government. That makes it a total of 141 suspended MPs now. Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe from Maharashtra are among the MPs who got suspended. Everyone's pointing fingers at the Modi government for this mass suspension. But the government's defending itself, saying that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee disrespected the Vice President, and Rahul Gandhi supported him enthusiastically. They even posted a video of the incident on X to prove their point.