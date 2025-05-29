PM Narendra Modi Cancels Gangtok Visit Due to Rough Weather, to Address People of Sikkim Via Video Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his visit to Gangtok on Thursday, May 29, for the 50th anniversary celebration of Sikkim's statehood day. He will address the people of Sikkim via video conference from Bagdoga at 10 AM.

PM Modi will participate in the event “Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth” virtually. This event will mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's formation. A number of programmes have been planned in the state, including programmes on the state's culture, nature, and history under the theme “Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim.”

Gangtok: Due to stormy and rough weather conditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to travel to Gangtok for the 50th anniversary celebrations of Sikkim’s statehood. He will address the people of Sikkim via video conference from Bagdogra at 10 AM pic.twitter.com/hd9G7DxJmG — IANS (@ians_india) May 29, 2025

According to the press release, the Prime Minister will also lay foundation stones and inaugurate several projects in the north-east state, including a 500-bed hospital in Namchi, built at the cost of over Rs 750 crore, a passenger ropeway in Gyalshing district, and a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Gangtok.

The PM will also release a stamp and a commemorative coin to mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood. PM Modi will also visit West Bengal and lay the foundations of several projects in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. He will also visit Bihar later today, where he will inaugurate the terminal building at the Patan Airport.