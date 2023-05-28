PM Narendra Modi dedicates new Parliament building to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building Sunday morning. Dressed in a traditional attire, Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders.

This Sengol will keep reminding us that we have to walk on the path of duty and remain answerable to the public, Modi said on Saturday while addressing Adheenams (priests) who handed over the sceptre to him. The new building will replace the existing one, which is now going to be almost 100 years old.

Multi-faith prayers being held at the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The new Parliament Building will represent the ethos of India with different materials of the building sourced from India's various regions. The sandstone for the building has been brought from Rajasthan's Samthura while the Ashoka Chakras inside both houses have been sourced from Indore.