PM Narendra Modi Extends Tributes to Bharat Ratana Karpoori Thakur on His Birth Centenary

India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, was announced for the late Karpoori Thakur, former chief minister of Bihar. Today, on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, extended his wishes and tweeted a heartfelt message.

PM Modi poste on X (formerly known as twitter), "On behalf of my family members across the country, my respectful tribute to Jannayak Karpoori Thakur ji on his birth centenary. On this special occasion, our government has the privilege of honoring him with Bharat Ratna. I am sharing with you my feelings and thoughts about the unforgettable mark he has left on Indian society and politics…"

देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों की ओर से जननायक कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी को उनकी जन्म-शताब्दी पर मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। इस विशेष अवसर पर हमारी सरकार को उन्हें भारत रत्न से सम्मानित करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ है। भारतीय समाज और राजनीति पर उन्होंने जो अविस्मरणीय छाप छोड़ी है, उसे लेकर मैं… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2024



On Tuesday, Pm Modi extended his wishes and thank Indian government for awarding Thakurji a Bharat Ratna award.

I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring… pic.twitter.com/9fSJrZJPSP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

Who is Karpoori Thakur?

Karpoori Thakur, the former Chief Minister of Bihar and a stalwart advocate for the rights of backward classes, has been posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna. Thakur, often referred to as Jan Nayak or the People's Hero, left an indelible mark on Indian politics, particularly in Bihar, where he served two non-consecutive terms as Chief Minister.

As a political figure, Thakur played a pivotal role in various social and political initiatives, focusing on championing the cause of the underprivileged and advocating for land reforms. Serving as a minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and becoming Bihar's first non-Congress socialist Chief Minister in 1970, Thakur's administration enforced total prohibition of alcohol and established numerous educational institutions in Bihar's underserved areas.

Thakur's commitment to social justice was evident in his role as the education minister, where he removed English as a compulsory subject for the matriculation curriculum and actively worked towards implementing reservations for Backward Castes in government jobs.

During the Emergency in India (1975–77), Thakur, along with other Janata Party leaders, spearheaded the "Total Revolution" movement, advocating for the non-violent transformation of Indian society. However, internal tensions within the Janata Party led to his resignation in 1979 over disagreements regarding the reservation policy for Backward Castes.

Undeterred by political challenges, Karpoori Thakur continued his commitment to social justice, serving as the President of the Samyukta Socialist Party. In 1978, he introduced reservations for backward classes in government jobs, leaving an enduring legacy. Thakur's influence extended to mentoring prominent Bihari leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Ram Vilas Paswan, Devendra Prasad Yadav, and Nitish Kumar.