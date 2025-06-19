PM Narendra Modi Gifts Warli Painting From Maharashtra to Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a traditional Warli painting to Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, President of Mexico, during his visit to Canada for the G7 Summit. The painting highlights Maharashtra's traditional tribal art from the Warli community. The gift from India serves as a symbol of friendship between the two nations.

Warli painting is a tribal art form originating from the Warli community in Maharashtra. Known as one of the oldest and simplest forms of Indian folk art, Warli paintings are traditionally created using white rice paste on mud walls or earthen backgrounds.

Unlike many other Indian art styles that depict gods or mythological tales, Warli art focuses on everyday life scenes such as farming, fishing, dancing and village festivities. The art is characterised by the use of basic geometric shapes—circles, triangles, and squares—to narrate stories. One of the most iconic motifs in Warli paintings is the “tarpa dance,” where figures dance in a circle, symbolising unity and joy. Squares in the artwork often represent sacred spaces or the earth goddess, reflecting the community’s deep connection to nature and spirituality.

Prime Minister thanked President Sheinbaum for the support extended by Mexico in India’s fight against terrorism. Highlighting the historical bonds of friendship between India and Mexico, the two leaders agreed to work towards further expanding ties in the areas of trade, investment, start-ups, innovation, science and technology and automotive sector, and to promote people-to-people exchanges.

While noting with satisfaction the growing trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, the leaders discussed the opportunities offered by Mexico in the context of near-shoring. The growing opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector, where India can play an important role in supplying and producing affordable quality medicines and other pharmaceutical products, as also in agricultural and holistic health, figured prominently in the discussions.

President Sheinbaum was appreciative of India’s strides in technology, innovation and digital public infrastructure and expressed desire for cooperation with India in these areas. Prime Minister underlined that the two countries should explore collaboration in the fields of semiconductors, AI, Quantum and critical minerals. The leaders also noted upcoming engagements between the think-tank communities of the two sides, and the vibrant cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries, which will promote tourism flows as well.

PM Modi also gifted to French President Emmanuel Macron a handcrafted Dokra Nandi sculpture from Tamil Nadu during his visit to Canada for the G7 Summit earlier this week. This exquisite piece represents a blend of traditional Indian metalwork and spiritual symbolism.