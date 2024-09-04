PM Narendra Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, September 4, met with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei for a bilateral meeting on wide-ranging topics and discussed further expanding trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges.

Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, was welcomed by Sultan Bolkiah and his close family members at the Istana Nurul Iman, the Sultan's official residence and the seat of the Brunei government.

“Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges,” Modi said in a post on X.

#WATCH | Brunei Darussalam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan of Brunei, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah hold delegation-level talks. Signing and exchange of MoUs take place between India and Brunei.



"I express my heartfelt gratitude to you and the entire Royal Family for your kind words, warm welcome and hospitality. I convey my greetings to you and the people of Brunei on the 40th anniversary of Independence on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians. We have centuries-old cultural ties," said PM Narendra Modi.

"The basis of our friendship is our great cultural tradition. Under your leadership, our relations have been growing stronger day by day. The memories of your visit to India as the Chief Guest on our Republic Day in 2018 are still remembered with great pride by the people of India. I am extremely happy that I have had the opportunity to visit Brunei at the beginning of my third term and to discuss the future with you. It is also a happy coincidence that this year we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of our bilateral partnership. Brunei being an important partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision is a guarantee of a bright future for us," he stated.

PM Modi said, "We respect each other's feelings. I am confident that my visit and our discussions will provide a strategic direction for our relations in the times to come. Once again, on this occasion, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you."