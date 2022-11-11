PM Narendra Modi inaugurates terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a four-hour visit to Bengaluru, on Friday inaugurated the Kempegowda International Airport’s second terminal. The glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), seeks to give this pleasant experience to travellers, as the Rs 5000 crore initiative has incorporated the concept of a "Terminal-in-a-garden", a first of its kind. Spread over a total area of 2,55,645 square metres, the T-2 in its first phase will have 22 contact gates, 15 bus gates, 95 check-in solutions and 17 security check lanes.

There will be nine customs hand baggage screening. The gate lounge will have a seating capacity of 5,932. Phase 1 of T-2 has a capacity of 25 million passengers per annum."T-2 is designed in a manner that we retain the philosophy of simplicity and minimal walking distances for the passengers a key characteristic of the KIA. With the use of a combination of the latest in construction technology and natural material, this terminal will establish a new vision for sustainable growth," a KIA official said.According to him, the Terminal-2 has been built on four guiding principles -- 'Terminal in a Garden', sustainability, technology and innovation, and art and culture of Karnataka."The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its kind 'Terminal in a Garden'. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world. The passengers' experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal," another KIA official said.