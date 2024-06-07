PM Narendra Modi Meets Senior BJP Leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi (Watch Videos)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Friday was elected leader of the National Democratic Alliance, met veteran BJP leader

Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani at his residence.

PM Modi greeted the veteran BJP leader. He also met senior party leader Murli Manohar Joshi at his residence. PM Modi presented bouquets to the two veteran BJP leaders. The meetings with two senior BJP leaders came ahead of PM Modi staking claim to form his third successive government.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi at the latter's residence, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/7yuTbEZB54 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has won a third successive majority in the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in the day, PM Modi was elected Leader of NDA at a meeting of constituents held at 'Samvidhan Bhavan'.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at the latter's residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fZtIlOj5yw — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

The NDA leaders will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan and submit their letter of support to President Droupadi Murmu. NDA won 293 seats with BJP winning 240 on its own in the Lok Sabha polls.