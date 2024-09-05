PM Narendra Modi Meets Singapore Counterpart Lawrence Wong at Parliament House (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Singapore counterpart, Lawrence Wong, at the Parliament House of Singapore on Thursday, September 5. He also met ministers and delegates from the country.

Ahead of the talks with Wong, Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Singapore Parliament House. He also signed the visitor's book there. On Thursday, PM Modi had a dinner with Singaporean Prime Minister Wong, ahead of their formal bilateral meeting and agreement exchange.

PM Modi Signed Visitor's Book in Parliament House

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong at Parliament House of Singapore



(Source: DD News/ANI) pic.twitter.com/0dKoG4he8Q — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2024

Both countries will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the semiconductor sector, in which Singapore is a global leader. The meeting between the two leaders comes days after Singapore PM Wong took over as premier and PM Modi began his third term as prime minister.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will also call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

