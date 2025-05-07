PM Narendra Modi Monitoring ‘Operation Sindoor’ Overnight; All 9 Targets Hit Successfully: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring 'Operation Sindoor' throughout the night on Wednesday, May 7, in which Indian Armed Forces destroyed terrorist based camps in nine different places in Pakistan, including in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). As per the sources told the news agency ANI, all targets were hit successfully.

The Indian forces had selected the location for strikes with the intent of targeting top Jaish e Muhammed and Lashkar leadership for their role in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the statement said.

According to the Ministry, these steps come in response to the "barbaric" Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. The government reiterated its commitment to hold those responsible accountable. Precision strike weapon systems from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, including loitering munitions, were employed in Operation Sindoor, which successfully targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), sources confirmed to ANI.

The coordinates for the attacks were provided by intelligence agencies, and the strikes were carried out entirely from Indian soil. The Indian forces selected these locations with the intent of targeting key Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba leadership, responsible for sponsoring terrorism in India, sources told ANI.