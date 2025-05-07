PM Narendra Modi Names 'Operation Sindoor' to Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally named the latest retaliation attack after two weeks of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepali national, on April 22. The missile attacks by the Indian Armed Forces, named by PM Modi as 'Operation Sindoor', keeping in mind the widows whose husbands were separated from the crowd and shot at point-blank range.

The Prime Minister was clear-eyed about the human cost of the terror attack, government sources told India Today TV. The Sindoor, the vermilion applied by married Hindu women on their foreheads. In a high-level meeting led by PM Modi over the past few days, he stated that terrorists had purposely targeted Indian men, leaving behind widowed women and broken families.

OPERATION SINDOOR: ZERO TOLERANCE TO TERROR



The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission, Operation Sindoor; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir neutralized.#OperationSindoor#NewIndiapic.twitter.com/VB8iUTxxW9 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 7, 2025

The operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Air Force, jointly executing a multi-domain assault, targeting nine locations across Pakistan and POK. According to officials, the strikes, launched through a combination of land and sea-based platforms, focused on terror launchpads and related infrastructure.

The Indian military targeted Jaish's Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, Sarjal camp in Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and the Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad. Lashkar's strongholds — Markaz Taiba in Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala, and Shwawai Nalla camp in Muzaffarabad — were also hit. Hizbul Mujahideen's facilities at Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot were among those targeted.