PM Narendra Modi pays rich tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

India is observing the 131th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The first Law and Justice minister of India, Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary is marked as Equality Day in India. “Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation,” PM Modi tweeted.

On the occasion of Dr Ambedkar’s 131st birth anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the fellow-citizens and hailed the architect of the Indian Constitution. Taking it to twitter, the President said, "An economist and advocate of human rights and women empowerment, Dr Ambedkar is considered as a leading nation builder of our country. He contributed in promoting harmony and tried to eradicate the evils of the caste system. A true believer in the rule of law, Dr Ambedkar constantly worked for the rights of poor and backward classes."