PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 2, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the most iconic figure of India's freedom movement, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Modi said the revered Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality would always be an inspiration for the country's people.

सभी देशवासियों की ओर से पूज्य बापू को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। सत्य, सद्भाव और समानता पर आधारित उनका जीवन और आदर्श देशवासियों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणापुंज बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2024

"On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen," PM Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

Gandhi, hailed as the father of the nation, steadfastly followed the principles of truth and non-violence, inspiring generations of politicians and activists around the world.

Modi also paid tribute to India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

देश के जवान, किसान और स्वाभिमान के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित करने वाले पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी को उनकी जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2024

"Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life for the soldiers, farmers and self-respect of the country," PM Modi wrote on X.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat. pic.twitter.com/fKz6Pg3smt — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2024

PM Modi also visited Rajghat in Delhi to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

He dedicated his life to the country's soldiers, farmers and pride, Modi said of Shastri, who raised the slogan of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and whose simplicity and honesty earned him wide respect.